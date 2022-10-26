Is Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 2.06 million shares of the Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.03, and it changed around $0.2 or 10.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $87.82M. GMTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.05, offering almost -99.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.86% since then. We note from Gemini Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 42060.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 99.15K.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GMTX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) trade information

Instantly GMTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0500 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.24% year-to-date, but still up 13.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) is 48.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -35.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GMTX is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 26.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX) estimates and forecasts

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.44 percent over the past six months and at a 82.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 67.40% in the next quarter.

GMTX Dividends

Gemini Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.41% of Gemini Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 77.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.04%. Gemini Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.48% of the shares, which is about 5.83 million shares worth $8.1 million.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC, with 12.16% or 5.25 million shares worth $7.3 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.36 million shares worth $0.5 million, making up 0.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.33 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.