Is Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In today’s recent session, 1.18 million shares of the Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.94, and it changed around $0.84 or 1.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.40B. BRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.00, offering almost -32.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $52.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.42% since then. We note from Brown & Brown Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Brown & Brown Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BRO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Brown & Brown Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) trade information

Instantly BRO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 63.29 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.60% year-to-date, but still down -11.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is -6.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRO is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $74.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) estimates and forecasts

Brown & Brown Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.11 percent over the past six months and at a 5.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $916.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Brown & Brown Inc. to make $1.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $738.5 million and $888.57 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.90%. Brown & Brown Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 22.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.22% per year for the next five years.

BRO Dividends

Brown & Brown Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 23 and January 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.46. It is important to note, however, that the 0.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.78% of Brown & Brown Inc. shares, and 75.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.29%. Brown & Brown Inc. stock is held by 836 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.66% of the shares, which is about 27.28 million shares worth $1.53 billion.

Select Equity Group, Inc., with 6.70% or 18.93 million shares worth $1.06 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 6.92 million shares worth $387.94 million, making up 2.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.66 million shares worth around $372.82 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.