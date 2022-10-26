Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) were traded, and its beta was 2.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.10, and it changed around $3.42 or 18.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $557.14M. NOTV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.66, offering almost -174.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.64% since then. We note from Inotiv Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 202.73K.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) trade information

Instantly NOTV has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.47% year-to-date, but still up 11.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) is 26.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.1 day(s).

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) estimates and forecasts

Inotiv Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.89 percent over the past six months and at a 952.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 86.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 117.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 469.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $141.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Inotiv Inc. to make $143.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 378.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.80%.

NOTV Dividends

Inotiv Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 14 and December 19.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.08% of Inotiv Inc. shares, and 53.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.56%. Inotiv Inc. stock is held by 140 institutions, with P2 Capital Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.55% of the shares, which is about 2.95 million shares worth $77.15 million.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd, with 4.41% or 1.13 million shares worth $10.8 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.68 million shares worth $17.78 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $14.29 million, which represents about 2.14% of the total shares outstanding.