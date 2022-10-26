If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 2.99 million shares of the Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $81.24, and it changed around $0.73 or 0.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.65B. MS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $109.73, offering almost -35.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $72.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.31% since then. We note from Morgan Stanley’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.77 million.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

Instantly MS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 81.53 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.98% year-to-date, but still up 1.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is 0.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.18 day(s).

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Morgan Stanley share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.26 percent over the past six months and at a -20.92% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $255.33 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Morgan Stanley to make $279.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $296.02 billion and $279.2 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.40%. Morgan Stanley earnings are expected to increase by 24.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.51% per year for the next five years.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 17 and January 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.85 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.10. It is important to note, however, that the 3.85% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.35% of Morgan Stanley shares, and 63.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.67%. Morgan Stanley stock is held by 2,141 institutions, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 21.96% of the shares, which is about 377.09 million shares worth $30.68 billion.

State Street Corporation, with 7.15% or 122.7 million shares worth $9.98 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 41.21 million shares worth $3.35 billion, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 30.98 million shares worth around $2.52 billion, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.