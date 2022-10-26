HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $290.58, and it changed around $25.57 or 9.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.93B. HUBS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $866.00, offering almost -198.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $245.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.68% since then. We note from HubSpot Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 686.88K.

HubSpot Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended HUBS as a Hold, whereas 23 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HubSpot Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) trade information

Instantly HUBS has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 290.93 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.92% year-to-date, but still up 5.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is 6.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $411.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUBS is forecast to be at a low of $320.00 and a high of $500.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) estimates and forecasts

HubSpot Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.29 percent over the past six months and at a 25.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $425.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect HubSpot Inc. to make $449.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $339.19 million and $369.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.10%. HubSpot Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 12.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 32.40% per year for the next five years.

HUBS Dividends

HubSpot Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.74% of HubSpot Inc. shares, and 93.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.40%. HubSpot Inc. stock is held by 855 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.97% of the shares, which is about 5.27 million shares worth $1.53 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.77% or 4.21 million shares worth $1.22 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.48 million shares worth $719.54 million, making up 5.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $388.69 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.