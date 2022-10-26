Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.64 million shares of the Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.89, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.44B. PEAK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.85, offering almost -60.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.47% since then. We note from Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) trade information

Instantly PEAK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.36 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.16% year-to-date, but still down -0.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) is -1.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.05 day(s).

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) estimates and forecasts

Healthpeak Properties Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.53 percent over the past six months and at a 7.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $502.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Healthpeak Properties Inc. to make $510.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.50%.

PEAK Dividends

Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 5.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, and 99.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.83%. Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock is held by 941 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.22% of the shares, which is about 87.54 million shares worth $3.01 billion.

Cohen & Steers Inc., with 11.39% or 61.47 million shares worth $2.11 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 25.88 million shares worth $849.11 million, making up 4.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 15.53 million shares worth around $533.19 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.