Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1.49 million shares of the Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.58, and it changed around $3.46 or 9.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.27B. HOG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.46, offering almost -9.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.56% since then. We note from Harley-Davidson Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) trade information

Instantly HOG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.50 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.51% year-to-date, but still up 1.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is 0.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.34 day(s).

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) estimates and forecasts

Harley-Davidson Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.73 percent over the past six months and at a 8.35% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Harley-Davidson Inc. to make $924.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.16 billion and $816.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.80%. Harley-Davidson Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 43.10% per year for the next five years.

HOG Dividends

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.70 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.63. It is important to note, however, that the 1.70% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.63% of Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, and 93.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.61%. Harley-Davidson Inc. stock is held by 530 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.89% of the shares, which is about 13.0 million shares worth $535.74 million.

H Partners Management, LLC, with 8.69% or 12.7 million shares worth $523.49 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 4.99 million shares worth $205.59 million, making up 3.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.9 million shares worth around $160.92 million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.