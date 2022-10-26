Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.21, and it changed around $1.21 or 5.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.80B. GLBE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.83, offering almost -188.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.44% since then. We note from Global-E Online Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) trade information

Instantly GLBE has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.45 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.81% year-to-date, but still down -5.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) is -7.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLBE is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $51.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -110.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) estimates and forecasts

Global-E Online Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.29 percent over the past six months and at a -1,450.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -600.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2,500.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 59.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $83.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Global-E Online Ltd. to make $93.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.70%.

Global-E Online Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -1300.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 23.20% per year for the next five years.

GLBE Dividends

Global-E Online Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.35% of Global-E Online Ltd. shares, and 60.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.00%. Global-E Online Ltd. stock is held by 169 institutions, with Vitruvian Partners, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.10% of the shares, which is about 15.81 million shares worth $318.81 million.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP, with 6.39% or 10.0 million shares worth $337.82 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 4.13 million shares worth $79.52 million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund held roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $77.91 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.