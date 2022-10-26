Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING)

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $134.85, and it changed around $6.8 or 5.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.76B. WING currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $172.63, offering almost -28.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $67.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.82% since then. We note from Wingstop Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 794.60K.

Wingstop Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended WING as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wingstop Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) trade information

Instantly WING has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 135.88 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.22% year-to-date, but still up 8.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) is 8.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $136.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WING is forecast to be at a low of $90.00 and a high of $169.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) estimates and forecasts

Wingstop Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.54 percent over the past six months and at a 17.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 79.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $89.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Wingstop Inc. to make $99.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.60%. Wingstop Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 82.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.91% per year for the next five years.

WING Dividends

Wingstop Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 0.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of Wingstop Inc. shares, and 114.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.85%. Wingstop Inc. stock is held by 383 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.99% of the shares, which is about 3.59 million shares worth $420.86 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 11.14% or 3.33 million shares worth $391.02 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.7 million shares worth $316.51 million, making up 9.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $101.07 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.