Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP)

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.40M. TNXP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.43, offering almost -3786.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.0% since then. We note from Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.68 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Instantly TNXP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5350 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.64% year-to-date, but still down -1.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) is -5.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -89.75 percent over the past six months and at a 58.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.90% in the next quarter.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, and 9.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.08%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock is held by 115 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.74% of the shares, which is about 1.07 million shares worth $7.92 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.53% or 0.6 million shares worth $4.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.33 million shares worth $2.46 million, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $1.2 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.