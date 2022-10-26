Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI)

In the last trading session, 14.2 million shares of the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.28, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.10B. SIRI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.85, offering almost -9.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.39% since then. We note from Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.96 million.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Instantly SIRI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.37 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.64% year-to-date, but still up 0.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is 8.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 188.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.04 day(s).

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.80 percent over the past six months and at a -5.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. to make $2.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.30%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 916.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.09% per year for the next five years.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.40 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 1.40% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 82.98% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, and 12.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.90%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock is held by 851 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.82% of the shares, which is about 70.93 million shares worth $469.55 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.45% or 56.66 million shares worth $375.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 56.86 million shares worth $348.52 million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 17.13 million shares worth around $113.42 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.