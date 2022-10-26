Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR)

In the last trading session, 2.2 million shares of the Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.70, and it changed around $2.59 or 4.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.50B. PCOR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $101.08, offering almost -84.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.87% since then. We note from Procore Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 865.00K.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) trade information

Instantly PCOR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.13 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.60% year-to-date, but still up 4.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) is 11.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.86 day(s).

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) estimates and forecasts

Procore Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.29 percent over the past six months and at a -94.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -112.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -260.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $162.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Procore Technologies Inc. to make $170.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.00%.

PCOR Dividends

Procore Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.26% of Procore Technologies Inc. shares, and 81.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.76%. Procore Technologies Inc. stock is held by 257 institutions, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 33.05% of the shares, which is about 44.81 million shares worth $2.6 billion.

Deer Management Co. LLC, with 8.99% or 12.18 million shares worth $706.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.46 million shares worth $200.52 million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $110.97 million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.