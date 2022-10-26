Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC)

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.99, and it changed around $0.48 or 5.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $332.77M. ORC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.20, offering almost -152.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.42% since then. We note from Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) trade information

Instantly ORC has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.11 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.60% year-to-date, but still up 3.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) is 7.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.08 day(s).

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) estimates and forecasts

Orchid Island Capital Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.14 percent over the past six months and at a -36.96% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -43.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Orchid Island Capital Inc. to make $26.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $32.6 million and $42.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -37.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -53.50%.

ORC Dividends

Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 19.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 19.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares, and 16.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.12%. Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock is held by 142 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.85% of the shares, which is about 2.77 million shares worth $27.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.11% or 1.8 million shares worth $17.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.04 million shares worth $10.4 million, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $8.31 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.