Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN)

In the last trading session, 1.91 million shares of the Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.58, and it changed around $0.18 or 2.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $197.60M. GRPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.15, offering almost -373.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.04% since then. We note from Groupon Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 818.04K.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) trade information

Instantly GRPN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.48 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.59% year-to-date, but still down -11.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) is -26.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.55 day(s).

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) estimates and forecasts

Groupon Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.03 percent over the past six months and at a -158.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -233.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $157.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Groupon Inc. to make $172.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $265.96 million and $213.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -40.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -19.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.80%. Groupon Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 135.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 26.78% per year for the next five years.

GRPN Dividends

Groupon Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 07.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.62% of Groupon Inc. shares, and 66.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.72%. Groupon Inc. stock is held by 210 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.73% of the shares, which is about 2.32 million shares worth $44.56 million.

RPD Fund Management LLC, with 7.65% or 2.29 million shares worth $44.08 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 0.93 million shares worth $14.41 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $14.53 million, which represents about 2.52% of the total shares outstanding.