Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE: ACII)

In today’s recent session, 6.39 million shares of the Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.01, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $428.71M. ACII at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.95, offering almost 0.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.6% since then. We note from Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 150.04K.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) trade information

Instantly ACII has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.00 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) is 1.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10010.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

ACII Dividends

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II shares, and 85.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.85%. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II stock is held by 112 institutions, with Sculptor Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.44% of the shares, which is about 2.91 million shares worth $28.6 million.

Aristeia Capital, LLC, with 4.53% or 1.56 million shares worth $15.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.42 million shares worth $4.14 million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $3.01 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.