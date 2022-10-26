Future Outlook And Shaw Communications Inc. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 1.42 million shares of the Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.60, and it changed around $2.55 or 10.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.36B. SJR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.60, offering almost -14.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.35% since then. We note from Shaw Communications Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 293.74K.

Shaw Communications Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SJR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Shaw Communications Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) trade information

Instantly SJR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.70 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.44% year-to-date, but still up 1.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) is 2.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SJR is forecast to be at a low of $28.41 and a high of $31.51. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -14.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) estimates and forecasts

Shaw Communications Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.86 percent over the past six months and at a -21.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.06 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.50%. Shaw Communications Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 47.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.29% per year for the next five years.

SJR Dividends

Shaw Communications Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and October 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.92. It is important to note, however, that the 3.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.61% of Shaw Communications Inc. shares, and 65.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.00%. Shaw Communications Inc. stock is held by 436 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.41% of the shares, which is about 35.33 million shares worth $1.1 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 4.45% or 21.22 million shares worth $658.56 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 5.52 million shares worth $164.46 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held roughly 3.08 million shares worth around $95.55 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.