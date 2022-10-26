Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.92, and it changed around $0.47 or 13.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $202.08M. FOSL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.00, offering almost -410.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.35% since then. We note from Fossil Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 966.38K.

Fossil Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FOSL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Fossil Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information

Instantly FOSL has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.93 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.90% year-to-date, but still up 2.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) is 5.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -56.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FOSL is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 36.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -27.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $435.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Fossil Group Inc. to make $528.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $539.49 million and $711.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -25.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.60%. Fossil Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 125.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.90% per year for the next five years.

FOSL Dividends

Fossil Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.72% of Fossil Group Inc. shares, and 83.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.32%. Fossil Group Inc. stock is held by 209 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.12% of the shares, which is about 7.83 million shares worth $75.46 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.43% or 7.47 million shares worth $72.0 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 4.01 million shares worth $39.64 million, making up 7.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 3.39 million shares worth around $17.53 million, which represents about 6.55% of the total shares outstanding.