First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 2.5 million shares of the First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.13, and it changed around -$0.11 or -8.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.63M. FWBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $92.70, offering almost -8103.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.65% since then. We note from First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 863.63K.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FWBI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. First Wave BioPharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.63 for the current quarter.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

Instantly FWBI has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6100 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -97.39% year-to-date, but still down -18.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) is -16.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FWBI is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2112.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2112.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

First Wave BioPharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -94.27 percent over the past six months and at a 91.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.40% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.80%.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.60% of First Wave BioPharma Inc. shares, and 1.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.38%. First Wave BioPharma Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.52% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $0.23 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.22% or 91026.0 shares worth $96487.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.21 million shares worth $0.22 million, making up 0.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held roughly 83254.0 shares worth around $16650.0, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.