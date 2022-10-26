Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) were traded, and its beta was 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.31, and it changed around $0.06 or 4.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.83M. EXPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.93, offering almost -276.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.32% since then. We note from Express Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Express Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EXPR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Express Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) trade information

Instantly EXPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3500 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.47% year-to-date, but still up 6.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is 20.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXPR is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $5.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -319.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -319.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Express Inc. (EXPR) estimates and forecasts

Express Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.19 percent over the past six months and at a 21.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 350.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -58.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $479.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Express Inc. to make $488.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.10%.

EXPR Dividends

Express Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 30 and December 05.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.05% of Express Inc. shares, and 54.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.44%. Express Inc. stock is held by 113 institutions, with Contrarius Investment Management Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.28% of the shares, which is about 6.31 million shares worth $22.48 million.

Towle & Company, with 5.89% or 4.01 million shares worth $14.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.07 million shares worth $7.37 million, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $2.66 million, which represents about 2.00% of the total shares outstanding.