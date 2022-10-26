EQRx Inc.’s (NASDAQ: EQRX) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 2.15 million shares of the EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.00, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.29B. EQRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.99, offering almost -99.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.4% since then. We note from EQRx Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

Instantly EQRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.10 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.69% year-to-date, but still down -9.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) is 13.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.59 day(s).

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

EQRx Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.17 percent over the past six months and at a -87.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.60%.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.37% of EQRx Inc. shares, and 56.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.66%. EQRx Inc. stock is held by 110 institutions, with SB Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.85% of the shares, which is about 43.18 million shares worth $178.32 million.

Casdin Capital, LLC, with 8.11% or 39.53 million shares worth $163.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 6.8 million shares worth $37.84 million, making up 1.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 3.57 million shares worth around $16.73 million, which represents about 0.73% of the total shares outstanding.