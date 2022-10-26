Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.05, and it changed around $0.14 or 2.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.05B. EGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.49, offering almost -106.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.36% since then. We note from Eldorado Gold Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Eldorado Gold Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended EGO as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Eldorado Gold Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) trade information

Instantly EGO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.10 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.29% year-to-date, but still up 1.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) is 17.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.51, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EGO is forecast to be at a low of $5.75 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -114.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) estimates and forecasts

Eldorado Gold Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.77 percent over the past six months and at a -87.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $288.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Eldorado Gold Corporation to make $308.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $248.06 million and $244.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.50%. Eldorado Gold Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -92.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.75% per year for the next five years.

EGO Dividends

Eldorado Gold Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and October 31.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of Eldorado Gold Corporation shares, and 71.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.70%. Eldorado Gold Corporation stock is held by 249 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.84% of the shares, which is about 20.02 million shares worth $224.38 million.

Helikon Investments Ltd, with 9.51% or 17.56 million shares worth $112.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 9.78 million shares worth $62.53 million, making up 5.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 6.55 million shares worth around $41.88 million, which represents about 3.55% of the total shares outstanding.