Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -130.65%

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $67.20, and it changed around $3.62 or 5.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.35B. ESTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $189.84, offering almost -182.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.49% since then. We note from Elastic N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Elastic N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended ESTC as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Elastic N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) trade information

Instantly ESTC has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 67.60 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.41% year-to-date, but still up 4.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) is -0.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.76, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ESTC is forecast to be at a low of $73.00 and a high of $155.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -130.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) estimates and forecasts

Elastic N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.03 percent over the past six months and at a 12.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $246.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Elastic N.V. to make $260.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.10%. Elastic N.V. earnings are expected to increase by -48.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.80% per year for the next five years.

ESTC Dividends

Elastic N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 29 and December 05.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.55% of Elastic N.V. shares, and 74.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.97%. Elastic N.V. stock is held by 496 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.43% of the shares, which is about 8.0 million shares worth $711.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.42% or 7.04 million shares worth $626.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.14 million shares worth $190.73 million, making up 2.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.87 million shares worth around $166.65 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.