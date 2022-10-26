DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.44, and it changed around -$0.26 or -2.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08B. DCGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.86, offering almost -13.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.49% since then. We note from DocGo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 721.33K.

DocGo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DCGO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DocGo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) trade information

Instantly DCGO has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.27 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.66% year-to-date, but still down -4.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) is 4.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DCGO is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) estimates and forecasts

DocGo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 47.88 percent over the past six months and at a 61.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $97.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect DocGo Inc. to make $93.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.10%.

DocGo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 201.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 31.07% per year for the next five years.

DCGO Dividends

DocGo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 21.

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.36% of DocGo Inc. shares, and 22.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.44%. DocGo Inc. stock is held by 92 institutions, with Hood River Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.68% of the shares, which is about 2.69 million shares worth $24.89 million.

Light Street Capital Management, LLC, with 2.52% or 2.53 million shares worth $23.41 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.79 million shares worth $12.75 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $7.54 million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.