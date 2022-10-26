Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.39, and it changed around $0.35 or 3.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $918.34M. DO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.04, offering almost -28.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.94% since then. We note from Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) trade information

Instantly DO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.50 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.20% year-to-date, but still up 13.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) is 50.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DO is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -81.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51.10%.

DO Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.22% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares, and 83.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.03%. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Lasry, Marc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.53% of the shares, which is about 12.54 million shares worth $89.39 million.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH, with 8.22% or 8.23 million shares worth $58.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American High-Income Trust and Income Fund of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.95 million shares worth $17.39 million, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held roughly 2.33 million shares worth around $13.75 million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.