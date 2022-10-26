Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.59, and it changed around $0.44 or 7.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $401.73M. DXLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.99, offering almost -36.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.38% since then. We note from Destination XL Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 686.93K.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) trade information

Instantly DXLG has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.60 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.02% year-to-date, but still up 7.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) is 21.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.6 day(s).

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -52.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $138.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Destination XL Group Inc. to make $118.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 82.60%. Destination XL Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 166.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

DXLG Dividends

Destination XL Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 21.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.20% of Destination XL Group Inc. shares, and 60.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.41%. Destination XL Group Inc. stock is held by 115 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 17.44% of the shares, which is about 11.08 million shares worth $54.08 million.

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP, with 4.92% or 3.13 million shares worth $15.26 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.71 million shares worth $8.35 million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $4.06 million, which represents about 1.89% of the total shares outstanding.