Could Yellow Corporation’s (NASDAQ: YELL) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) were traded, and its beta was 3.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.28, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $212.59M. YELL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.24, offering almost -256.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.11% since then. We note from Yellow Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) trade information

Instantly YELL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.49 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.00% year-to-date, but still up 3.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) is -12.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

Yellow Corporation (YELL) estimates and forecasts

Yellow Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.06 percent over the past six months and at a 261.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 350.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 218.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Yellow Corporation to make $1.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.31 billion and $1.3 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.60%.

YELL Dividends

Yellow Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.85% of Yellow Corporation shares, and 51.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.90%. Yellow Corporation stock is held by 140 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.18% of the shares, which is about 3.19 million shares worth $22.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.07% or 2.61 million shares worth $18.29 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.6 million shares worth $11.21 million, making up 3.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $3.21 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.