Could Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 2.43 million shares of the Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $73.93, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.76B. CLR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.49, offering almost -2.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.88% since then. We note from Continental Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Continental Resources Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended CLR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Continental Resources Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.02 for the current quarter.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) trade information

Instantly CLR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 74.21 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is 18.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.33, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLR is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) estimates and forecasts

Continental Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.47 percent over the past six months and at a 141.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 36.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 151.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 67.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.56 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Continental Resources Inc. to make $2.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.10%. Continental Resources Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 376.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.95% per year for the next five years.

CLR Dividends

Continental Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.51 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.51% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 84.21% of Continental Resources Inc. shares, and 12.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.32%. Continental Resources Inc. stock is held by 475 institutions, with Smead Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.96% of the shares, which is about 7.1 million shares worth $525.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.52% or 5.52 million shares worth $408.52 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 6.42 million shares worth $475.07 million, making up 1.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.61 million shares worth around $119.02 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.