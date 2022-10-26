Could CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.01, and it changed around $1.1 or 8.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.69B. CARG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.03, offering almost -257.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.64% since then. We note from CarGurus Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

CarGurus Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CARG as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CarGurus Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) trade information

Instantly CARG has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.73 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.35% year-to-date, but still down -4.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) is -3.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.12 day(s).

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) estimates and forecasts

CarGurus Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.36 percent over the past six months and at a -25.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -24.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 119.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $505.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect CarGurus Inc. to make $554.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 165.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 64.80%. CarGurus Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -100.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.00% per year for the next five years.

CARG Dividends

CarGurus Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.44% of CarGurus Inc. shares, and 101.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.25%. CarGurus Inc. stock is held by 362 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.80% of the shares, which is about 14.13 million shares worth $599.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.35% or 9.57 million shares worth $406.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.8 million shares worth $118.75 million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held roughly 2.7 million shares worth around $88.24 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.