Could American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: AXL) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 2.01 million shares of the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were traded, and its beta was 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.99, and it changed around $0.44 or 5.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $993.66M. AXL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.96, offering almost -33.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.25% since then. We note from American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended AXL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) trade information

Instantly AXL has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.22 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.64% year-to-date, but still up 12.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is 25.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXL is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) estimates and forecasts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.21 percent over the past six months and at a -6.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -65.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 106.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.37 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. to make $1.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.28 billion and $1.18 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.10%. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 101.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 26.63% per year for the next five years.

AXL Dividends

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 07.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s Major holders