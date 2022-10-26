Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were traded, and its beta was 2.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.92, and it changed around $0.27 or 2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.79B. CSTM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.85, offering almost -61.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.99% since then. We note from Constellium SE’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 809.92K.

Constellium SE stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CSTM as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Constellium SE is expected to report earnings per share of $0.4 for the current quarter.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) trade information

Instantly CSTM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.23 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.86% year-to-date, but still up 8.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is 31.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSTM is forecast to be at a low of $15.22 and a high of $24.70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -91.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Constellium SE (CSTM) estimates and forecasts

Constellium SE share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.44 percent over the past six months and at a -23.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 540.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.03 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Constellium SE to make $2.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.63 billion and $1.84 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 117.00%.

CSTM Dividends

Constellium SE’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 26.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.51% of Constellium SE shares, and 100.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.45%. Constellium SE stock is held by 256 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.44% of the shares, which is about 18.82 million shares worth $338.71 million.

Bpifrance SA, with 11.71% or 16.39 million shares worth $295.09 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 7.17 million shares worth $128.98 million, making up 5.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 5.06 million shares worth around $91.06 million, which represents about 3.61% of the total shares outstanding.