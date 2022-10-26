Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ: COHR): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:COHR) were traded, and its beta was 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.85, and it changed around $1.63 or 5.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.53B. COHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.05, offering almost -121.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.46% since then. We note from Coherent Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Coherent Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended COHR as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:COHR) trade information

Instantly COHR has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.97 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.46% year-to-date, but still up 6.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:COHR) is -7.69% up in the 30-day period.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) estimates and forecasts

Coherent Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.79 percent over the past six months and at a -4.84% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.40%. Coherent Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -36.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.48% per year for the next five years.

COHR Dividends

Coherent Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:COHR)’s Major holders