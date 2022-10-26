Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.19, and it changed around $1.79 or 7.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.84B. YOU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.19, offering almost -106.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.26% since then. We note from Clear Secure Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 936.90K.

Clear Secure Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended YOU as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clear Secure Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Instantly YOU has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.43 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.51% year-to-date, but still up 2.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) is 16.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YOU is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Clear Secure Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.58 percent over the past six months and at a 78.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 82.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 59.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Clear Secure Inc. to make $103.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $55.18 million and $67.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 81.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.50%.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.02% of Clear Secure Inc. shares, and 89.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.17%. Clear Secure Inc. stock is held by 154 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 21.63% of the shares, which is about 17.0 million shares worth $456.88 million.

Durable Capital Partners LP, with 13.68% or 10.75 million shares worth $289.0 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 8.88 million shares worth $238.57 million, making up 11.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $60.11 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.