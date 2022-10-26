Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.60, and it changed around $0.14 or 4.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $635.76M. CERS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.06, offering almost -123.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.17% since then. We note from Cerus Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Cerus Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CERS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cerus Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Instantly CERS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.67 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) is 3.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CERS is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $11.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -219.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Cerus Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.23 percent over the past six months and at a 34.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Cerus Corporation to make $44.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.50%.

CERS Dividends

Cerus Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.23% of Cerus Corporation shares, and 83.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.09%. Cerus Corporation stock is held by 248 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.67% of the shares, which is about 17.11 million shares worth $90.52 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 7.75% or 13.71 million shares worth $75.29 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 11.35 million shares worth $60.04 million, making up 6.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 9.47 million shares worth around $43.77 million, which represents about 5.36% of the total shares outstanding.