Can V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 2.03 million shares of the V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.16, and it changed around $0.53 or 1.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.08B. VFC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.91, offering almost -170.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.3% since then. We note from V.F. Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.34 million.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) trade information

Instantly VFC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.23 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.90% year-to-date, but still down -3.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is -18.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.59 day(s).

V.F. Corporation (VFC) estimates and forecasts

V.F. Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.38 percent over the past six months and at a -15.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.32 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect V.F. Corporation to make $3.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.30%. V.F. Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 242.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.19% per year for the next five years.

VFC Dividends

V.F. Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 20 and October 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.99 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 6.99% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.47% of V.F. Corporation shares, and 86.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.52%. V.F. Corporation stock is held by 1,167 institutions, with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 19.94% of the shares, which is about 77.48 million shares worth $4.41 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.35% or 40.2 million shares worth $2.29 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and American Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 14.3 million shares worth $631.68 million, making up 3.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held roughly 10.84 million shares worth around $478.74 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.