Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 2.21 million shares of the Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around $0.02 or 16.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.01M. CLXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.08, offering almost -2300.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.65% since then. We note from Calyxt Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 352.90K.

Calyxt Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CLXT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Calyxt Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) trade information

Instantly CLXT has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2040 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.05% year-to-date, but still up 4.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) is -5.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57200.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLXT is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5782.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -488.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) estimates and forecasts

Calyxt Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.92 percent over the past six months and at a 41.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -77.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $140k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Calyxt Inc. to make $670k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -97.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.60%.

CLXT Dividends

Calyxt Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.57% of Calyxt Inc. shares, and 13.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.86%. Calyxt Inc. stock is held by 48 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.10% of the shares, which is about 2.61 million shares worth $2.71 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 5.34% or 2.28 million shares worth $2.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $84962.0, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.