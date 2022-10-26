Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.80, and it changed around $2.81 or 6.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.44B. AZTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $124.79, offering almost -166.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.64% since then. We note from Azenta Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 744.80K.

Azenta Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AZTA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Azenta Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) trade information

Instantly AZTA has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.86 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.61% year-to-date, but still up 18.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) is 6.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AZTA is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $77.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -64.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) estimates and forecasts

Azenta Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.33 percent over the past six months and at a -14.58% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -92.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -53.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $133.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Azenta Inc. to make $163 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -60.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.80%. Azenta Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -8.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

AZTA Dividends

Azenta Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.85 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.85% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.58% of Azenta Inc. shares, and 104.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.72%. Azenta Inc. stock is held by 506 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.25% of the shares, which is about 6.94 million shares worth $324.92 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.23% or 6.92 million shares worth $323.96 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.21 million shares worth $103.31 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.19 million shares worth around $102.37 million, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.