Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) were traded, and its beta was 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $230.75, and it changed around $9.92 or 4.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.58B. CAR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $545.11, offering almost -136.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $131.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.87% since then. We note from Avis Budget Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) trade information

Instantly CAR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 238.77 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.27% year-to-date, but still up 24.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) is 66.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.48 day(s).

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) estimates and forecasts

Avis Budget Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.64 percent over the past six months and at a 107.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 94.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.17 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Avis Budget Group Inc. to make $3.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.05 billion and $2.71 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 54.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 61.90%. Avis Budget Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 300.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 19.40% per year for the next five years.

CAR Dividends

Avis Budget Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.65% of Avis Budget Group Inc. shares, and 109.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.55%. Avis Budget Group Inc. stock is held by 406 institutions, with Srs Investment Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 38.17% of the shares, which is about 18.43 million shares worth $4.85 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 15.07% or 7.28 million shares worth $1.92 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 2.27 million shares worth $431.86 million, making up 4.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $267.26 million, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.