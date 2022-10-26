Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 1.58 million shares of the Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.50, and it changed around $0.45 or 2.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.63B. ARCC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.89, offering almost -17.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.23% since then. We note from Ares Capital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Ares Capital Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ARCC as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ares Capital Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) trade information

Instantly ARCC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.61 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.68% year-to-date, but still up 5.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) is 12.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARCC is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) estimates and forecasts

Ares Capital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.48 percent over the past six months and at a 16.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $556.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Ares Capital Corporation to make $571.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $674 million and $440 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.44%. Ares Capital Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -6.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.90% per year for the next five years.

ARCC Dividends

Ares Capital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.72. It is important to note, however, that the 9.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.40% of Ares Capital Corporation shares, and 33.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.43%. Ares Capital Corporation stock is held by 699 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.33% of the shares, which is about 11.58 million shares worth $225.45 million.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 2.17% or 10.78 million shares worth $210.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Payden Equity Income Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.48 million shares worth $106.79 million, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Payden Equity Income Fd held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $16.87 million, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.