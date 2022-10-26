Are Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.89, and it changed around $0.41 or 16.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.65M. UBX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.40, offering almost -1159.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.19% since then. We note from Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 413.20K.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UBX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.65 for the current quarter.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

Instantly UBX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 16.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.26 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.01% year-to-date, but still down -37.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) is -37.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UBX is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $120.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4052.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -280.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Unity Biotechnology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.42 percent over the past six months and at a 38.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -96.00%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.40%.

UBX Dividends

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.94% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares, and 26.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.55%. Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock is held by 77 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.38 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.07% or 95772.0 shares worth $0.28 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $0.73 million, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund held roughly 90700.0 shares worth around $0.27 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.