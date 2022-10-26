An Analysis Of The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.36 million shares of the The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.29, and it changed around $2.19 or 27.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $310.45M. AAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.69, offering almost -207.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.75% since then. We note from The Aaron’s Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 399.36K.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) trade information

Instantly AAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 27.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.50 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.26% year-to-date, but still up 15.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) is -2.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.02 day(s).

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) estimates and forecasts

The Aaron’s Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.85 percent over the past six months and at a -50.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -57.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -35.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $587.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect The Aaron’s Company Inc. to make $622.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $431.25 million and $444.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.00%. The Aaron’s Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 141.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -10.10% per year for the next five years.

AAN Dividends

The Aaron’s Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.37 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.45. It is important to note, however, that the 4.37% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.16% of The Aaron’s Company Inc. shares, and 99.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.90%. The Aaron’s Company Inc. stock is held by 263 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 18.57% of the shares, which is about 5.71 million shares worth $114.75 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 12.92% or 3.98 million shares worth $79.85 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.18 million shares worth $31.76 million, making up 7.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $17.97 million, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.