AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.90, and it changed around -$0.47 or -6.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $648.19M. ALVR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.06, offering almost -263.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.06% since then. We note from AlloVir Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 511.70K.

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

Instantly ALVR has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.97 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.68% year-to-date, but still down -30.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) is -9.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.25 day(s).

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

AlloVir Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 46.50 percent over the past six months and at a 16.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.40% in the next quarter.

ALVR Dividends

AlloVir Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 07.

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.71% of AlloVir Inc. shares, and 29.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.60%. AlloVir Inc. stock is held by 149 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.13% of the shares, which is about 7.94 million shares worth $53.57 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.09% or 2.68 million shares worth $18.08 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 2.28 million shares worth $8.82 million, making up 3.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $3.66 million, which represents about 1.44% of the total shares outstanding.