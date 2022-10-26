Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were traded, and its beta was 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $281.43, and it changed around $10.86 or 4.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.18B. ALB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $308.24, offering almost -9.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $169.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.62% since then. We note from Albemarle Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) trade information

Instantly ALB has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 282.20 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.39% year-to-date, but still up 11.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is 6.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.56 day(s).

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) estimates and forecasts

Albemarle Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 49.89 percent over the past six months and at a 430.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 259.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 258.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 80.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Albemarle Corporation to make $1.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $786.42 million and $770.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 90.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 110.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.90%. Albemarle Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -69.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 77.17% per year for the next five years.

ALB Dividends

Albemarle Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.58. It is important to note, however, that the 0.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of Albemarle Corporation shares, and 84.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.05%. Albemarle Corporation stock is held by 1,205 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.66% of the shares, which is about 13.66 million shares worth $3.02 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.47% or 9.92 million shares worth $2.19 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Managed Trust – Rising Dividends Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.38 million shares worth $746.45 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Managed Trust – Rising Dividends Fund held roughly 2.68 million shares worth around $592.28 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.