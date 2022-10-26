ADPT Stock Forecast 2022: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Remains Weak With A Upside Of 16.43%

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.12, and it changed around $0.52 or 7.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $996.80M. ADPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.55, offering almost -427.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.43% since then. We note from Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Instantly ADPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.28 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.63% year-to-date, but still up 3.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) is 9.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.49 day(s).

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.31 percent over the past six months and at a -6.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $42.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation to make $49.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -32.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.30% per year for the next five years.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.67% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares, and 87.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.25%. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stock is held by 324 institutions, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 21.09% of the shares, which is about 29.99 million shares worth $416.31 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 8.73% or 12.42 million shares worth $172.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 8.54 million shares worth $69.12 million, making up 6.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 7.89 million shares worth around $109.51 million, which represents about 5.55% of the total shares outstanding.