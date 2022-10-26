ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.97, and it changed around $0.77 or 9.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.45B. ACVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.82, offering almost -154.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.0% since then. We note from ACV Auctions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

ACV Auctions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ACVA as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ACV Auctions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

Instantly ACVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.11 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.39% year-to-date, but still up 1.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) is 10.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACVA is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $22.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -150.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) estimates and forecasts

ACV Auctions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.61 percent over the past six months and at a -12.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -15.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $111.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect ACV Auctions Inc. to make $118.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.00%.

ACV Auctions Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -134.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.80% per year for the next five years.

ACVA Dividends

ACV Auctions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.40% of ACV Auctions Inc. shares, and 84.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.17%. ACV Auctions Inc. stock is held by 188 institutions, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.93% of the shares, which is about 12.33 million shares worth $182.67 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.10% or 9.14 million shares worth $135.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 3.25 million shares worth $43.38 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.24 million shares worth around $47.99 million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.