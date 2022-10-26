360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN): Decline Of -2581.84% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) were traded, and its beta was 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.69, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.52B. QFIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.49, offering almost -194.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.27% since then. We note from 360 DigiTech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 757.34K.

360 DigiTech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QFIN as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 360 DigiTech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Instantly QFIN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.47 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.74% year-to-date, but still down -29.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is -26.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $157.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QFIN is forecast to be at a low of $119.85 and a high of $259.87. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2581.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1136.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

360 DigiTech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.42 percent over the past six months and at a -33.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -37.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -35.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.50%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect 360 DigiTech Inc. to make $2.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 276.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 199.00%.

QFIN Dividends

360 DigiTech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 7.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.59% of 360 DigiTech Inc. shares, and 68.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.23%. 360 DigiTech Inc. stock is held by 254 institutions, with Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.70% of the shares, which is about 11.72 million shares worth $180.31 million.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with 8.14% or 10.96 million shares worth $168.62 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.72 million shares worth $41.9 million, making up 2.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $27.64 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.