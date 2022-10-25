ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO): Decline Of -1566.89% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In today’s recent session, 3.86 million shares of the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have been traded, and its beta is -0.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.85, and it changed around $1.05 or 6.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.94B. ZTO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.48, offering almost -93.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.8% since then. We note from ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.97 million.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ZTO as a Hold, whereas 24 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Instantly ZTO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.90 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.87% year-to-date, but still down -28.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is -30.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $246.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZTO is forecast to be at a low of $209.43 and a high of $297.54. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1566.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1073.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.26 percent over the past six months and at a 17.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 23.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.17 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. to make $1.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.90%. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.06% per year for the next five years.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 21.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.71% of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, and 28.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.23%. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock is held by 408 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.62% of the shares, which is about 27.87 million shares worth $696.64 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.23% or 19.48 million shares worth $487.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 33.44 million shares worth $919.96 million, making up 5.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 5.66 million shares worth around $155.47 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.