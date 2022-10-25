You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI).

In the last trading session, 2.22 million shares of the W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) were traded, and its beta was 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.69, and it changed around $0.22 or 2.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09B. WTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.01, offering almost -17.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.38% since then. We note from W&T Offshore Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 million.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

Instantly WTI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.85 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 138.08% year-to-date, but still up 4.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is 48.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.62 day(s).

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $228.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect W&T Offshore Inc. to make $219.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $122.04 million and $133.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 87.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 63.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.50%.

WTI Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.38% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares, and 42.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.30%. W&T Offshore Inc. stock is held by 197 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.30% of the shares, which is about 10.43 million shares worth $39.86 million.

State Street Corporation, with 4.78% or 6.83 million shares worth $26.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.78 million shares worth $33.63 million, making up 5.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $10.59 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.