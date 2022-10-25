XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 4.19 million shares of the XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.85, and it changed around -$0.2 or -1.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.26B. XP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.36, offering almost -103.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.35% since then. We note from XP Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.19 million.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Instantly XP has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.44 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.89% year-to-date, but still up 0.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is -6.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

XP Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.32 percent over the past six months and at a 22.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $662.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect XP Inc. to make $693.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 78.90%. XP Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 68.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.20% per year for the next five years.

XP Dividends

XP Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.34% of XP Inc. shares, and 69.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.44%. XP Inc. stock is held by 398 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.30% of the shares, which is about 50.54 million shares worth $1.52 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 5.90% or 26.4 million shares worth $794.76 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 20.4 million shares worth $366.34 million, making up 4.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held roughly 8.11 million shares worth around $183.31 million, which represents about 1.81% of the total shares outstanding.