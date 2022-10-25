Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $16.00 In 2022

In today’s recent session, 3.97 million shares of the Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.69, and it changed around -$3.22 or -20.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.35B. XRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.14, offering almost -90.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.06, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -2.92% since then. We note from Xerox Holdings Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Xerox Holdings Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended XRX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Xerox Holdings Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) trade information

Instantly XRX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -20.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.26 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.73% year-to-date, but still up 8.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) is 11.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XRX is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) estimates and forecasts

Xerox Holdings Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.91 percent over the past six months and at a -27.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -13.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 114.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.77 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Xerox Holdings Corporation to make $1.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.76 billion and $1.78 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.30%. Xerox Holdings Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -404.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.03% per year for the next five years.

XRX Dividends

Xerox Holdings Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 24 and October 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.29 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 6.29% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.55% of Xerox Holdings Corporation shares, and 96.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.29%. Xerox Holdings Corporation stock is held by 470 institutions, with Icahn, Carl, C. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 17.99% of the shares, which is about 32.11 million shares worth $647.76 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.39% or 13.19 million shares worth $266.04 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.84 million shares worth $77.54 million, making up 2.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 3.44 million shares worth around $51.11 million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.