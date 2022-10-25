Why Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.39, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $82.91M. EOSE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.12, offering almost -771.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.06% since then. We note from Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Instantly EOSE has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6450 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.52% year-to-date, but still down -2.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) is -21.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.50 percent over the past six months and at a -32.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -35.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,003.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. to make $14.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 980.10%.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.80% of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares, and 57.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.51%. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock is held by 122 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.86% of the shares, which is about 5.37 million shares worth $22.45 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 7.34% or 4.0 million shares worth $16.71 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.71 million shares worth $4.49 million, making up 6.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $4.41 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.